Google Doodle highlights importance of planting trees on Earth Day

Thursday Apr 22, 2021

Screengrab of Google Doodle.
  • Google highlights the importance of planting trees for our planet with a creative doodle on Earth Day.
  • In a small video, an old lady can be seen reading a book under a tree while her granddaughter plants a sampling.
  • The clip further shows people passing on the tradition to younger lots and teaching them a very valuable life lesson.

Google, while keeping up with its tradition, highlighted the importance of planting trees for our planet with a creative doodle on Earth Day, which is celebrated across the world on Thursday (today).

In a small video,  an old lady can be seen reading a book under a tree while her granddaughter plants a sampling.

The clip further shows people passing on the tradition to younger generation and teaching them a very valuable life lesson.

"The planet we call home continues to nurture life and inspire wonder. Our environment works hard to sustain us, which calls for us to return the favour," read the statement released by Google on Earth Day.

In the video, a variety of trees were being planted within natural habitats, one of the many ways we can do our part to keep our Earth healthy for future generations.

