BTS’s V unveils sneak peek into unreleased mix track

BTS’s V recently took to social media and showed off a sneak peek into his brand new unreleased music.

The singer unveiled the masterpiece over on the group’s official Twitter page and captioned it to say, “Sleep”.

The melody features a heartbreaking lyric that reads, “Can I go to bed and sleep tonight? May I lay my body on you now?”



Check it out below: