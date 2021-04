A man types on a computer keyboard in this illustration picture. — Reuters/File

Hostile elements are trying to access the system through loopholes, says National Information Technology Board.

Microsoft releases update for loopholes found in several Microsoft Exchange versions.

Board advises users apply 'Microsoft April 2021' update for Microsoft Exchange immediately as a precaution.

Microsoft has released updates for vulnerabilities found in Microsoft Exchange 2013, 2016, and 2019, the National Information Technology Board has said.

"Hostile elements are trying to access the system through loopholes," it said.

"It is advised that apply 'Microsoft April 2021' immediately as a precaution to avoid any possible hacking attacks," it added.