Coronavirus vaccination at home for persons over 60 with disabilities: Punjab health minister

A senior citizen being administered the coronavirus vaccine at Red Crescent Corona Care Hospital in Rawalpindi on March 10, 2021. Photo: APP

LAHORE: Special persons of 60 years or above will be vaccinated against coronavirus at home in Punjab, says Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.



Dr Rashid issued a statement on Thursday saying that elderly citizens, disabled person or people who are unable to move can get information from 1033 for home services.

A doctor and vaccinator had been deputed in one ambulance for home vaccination services, she said.

The Punjab primary and secondary healthcare department secretary has been asked to make arrangements.

Disabled persons or those unable to move who are over 65 years old are already being provided these services in Punjab.

Around 27,000 elderly people are being vaccinated on a daily basis on an average, the Punjab health minister said.