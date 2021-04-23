Can't connect right now! retry
health
Friday Apr 23 2021
By
APP

Coronavirus vaccination at home for persons over 60 with disabilities: Punjab health minister

By
APP

Friday Apr 23, 2021

A senior citizen being administered the coronavirus vaccine at Red Crescent Corona Care Hospital in Rawalpindi on March 10, 2021. Photo: APP

LAHORE: Special persons of 60 years or above will be vaccinated against coronavirus at home in Punjab, says Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.  

Dr Rashid issued a statement on Thursday saying that elderly citizens, disabled person or people who are unable to move can get information from 1033 for home services. 

A doctor and vaccinator had been deputed in one ambulance for home vaccination services, she said.

Read more: A doctor’s guide for the elderly before getting a COVID-19 vaccine

The Punjab primary and secondary healthcare department secretary has been asked to make arrangements.

Disabled persons or those unable to move who are over 65 years old are already being provided these services in Punjab. 

Around 27,000 elderly people are being vaccinated on a daily basis on an average, the Punjab health minister said.

More From Health:

Pakistani climbers Sirbaz Khan, Abdul Joshi dedicate Annapurna summit to Ali Saidpara

Pakistani climbers Sirbaz Khan, Abdul Joshi dedicate Annapurna summit to Ali Saidpara
Afghan peace process on the agenda during FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi's two-day Turkey trip

Afghan peace process on the agenda during FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi's two-day Turkey trip
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Lockdown expected in cities with high positivity ratio

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Lockdown expected in cities with high positivity ratio
Pakistan reports 144 new coronavirus deaths amid alarming virus surge

Pakistan reports 144 new coronavirus deaths amid alarming virus surge
Coronavirus: Canada announces suspension of flights from Pakistan, India

Coronavirus: Canada announces suspension of flights from Pakistan, India
Karachi: Sindh govt changes days of operating businesses once again

Karachi: Sindh govt changes days of operating businesses once again
Gujranwala DHQ Hospital battles rising coronavirus deaths amid govt 'indifference'

Gujranwala DHQ Hospital battles rising coronavirus deaths amid govt 'indifference'

Karachi: Lockdown can be imposed if coronavirus situation worsens, says Pechuho

Karachi: Lockdown can be imposed if coronavirus situation worsens, says Pechuho
#ImranKhanCancelEXAMS trends in Pakistan as students cite COVID fears

#ImranKhanCancelEXAMS trends in Pakistan as students cite COVID fears
Two suspects allegedly involved in Justice Aftab Afridi's murder arrested

Two suspects allegedly involved in Justice Aftab Afridi's murder arrested
500,000 SinoVac coronavirus vaccine doses arrive in Pakistan

500,000 SinoVac coronavirus vaccine doses arrive in Pakistan
India using Afghan soil to carry out terrorism in Balochistan, says President Alvi

India using Afghan soil to carry out terrorism in Balochistan, says President Alvi

Latest

view all