Karachi to experience heatwave for next two days: PMD

The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has forecast an increase in the intensity of heat in Karachi from Friday to Sunday, Geo News has reported.



The PMD's Heatwave Centre has predicted an increase in the heat intensity in Karachi, adding that the weather in the city is likely to remain hot and dry today during the next two days.

During the daytime, the temperature could reach 40°C, while hot and dry winds could blow from the northwest, the weather department notified.

However, sea breezes are likely to resume in the evening.

Humidity in Karachi is expected to remain between 60% to 70% in the morning and 25% to 35% in the evening, the Met office added.