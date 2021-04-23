Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Apr 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi to experience heatwave for next two days: PMD

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 23, 2021

  • PMD has forecast an increase in the intensity of heat in Karachi from Friday to Sunday.
  • The weather in the city is likely to remain hot and dry today during the next two days.
  • During the daytime, the temperature could reach 40°C. 

The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has forecast an increase in the intensity of heat in Karachi from Friday to Sunday, Geo News has reported.

The PMD's Heatwave Centre has predicted an increase in the heat intensity in Karachi, adding that the weather in the city is likely to remain hot and dry today during the next two days.

Read more: Weather update: Karachi to sizzle in second heatwave this month

During the daytime, the temperature could reach 40°C, while hot and dry winds could blow from the northwest, the weather department notified.

However, sea breezes are likely to resume in the evening.

Humidity in Karachi is expected to remain between 60% to 70% in the morning and 25% to 35% in the evening, the Met office added.

More From Pakistan:

NA-249 by-polls in Karachi on April 29 as per schedule: Election Commission of Pakistan

NA-249 by-polls in Karachi on April 29 as per schedule: Election Commission of Pakistan
#Indianeedsoxygen trends on Pakistani Twitter as India battles coronavirus

#Indianeedsoxygen trends on Pakistani Twitter as India battles coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccination at home for persons over 60 with disabilities: Punjab health minister

Coronavirus vaccination at home for persons over 60 with disabilities: Punjab health minister
Pakistani climbers Sirbaz Khan, Abdul Joshi dedicate Annapurna summit to Ali Saidpara

Pakistani climbers Sirbaz Khan, Abdul Joshi dedicate Annapurna summit to Ali Saidpara
PDM to hold steering committee meeting without PPP, ANP on April 26

PDM to hold steering committee meeting without PPP, ANP on April 26
Afghan peace process on the agenda during FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi's two-day Turkey trip

Afghan peace process on the agenda during FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi's two-day Turkey trip
No lockdown for now, follow coronavirus SOPs, PM Imran Khan urges

No lockdown for now, follow coronavirus SOPs, PM Imran Khan urges

Pakistan reports 144 new coronavirus deaths amid alarming virus surge

Pakistan reports 144 new coronavirus deaths amid alarming virus surge
Coronavirus: Canada announces suspension of flights from Pakistan, India

Coronavirus: Canada announces suspension of flights from Pakistan, India
Oxygen supply crisis looms large at Islamabad's PIMS as COVID-19 cases surge

Oxygen supply crisis looms large at Islamabad's PIMS as COVID-19 cases surge
Karachi: Sindh govt changes days of operating businesses once again

Karachi: Sindh govt changes days of operating businesses once again
Gujranwala DHQ Hospital battles rising coronavirus deaths amid govt 'indifference'

Gujranwala DHQ Hospital battles rising coronavirus deaths amid govt 'indifference'

Latest

view all