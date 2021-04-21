Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 21 2021
Weather update: Karachi to sizzle in second heatwave this month

Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

The Met Department has warned that another heatwave may hit Karachi from April 23 (day after tomorrow) till the 25th, with the mercury expected to hit 40°C in those days.

The advisory was issued by the Met Department’s heatwave centre. The daytime peak temperature is expected to remain between 38 to 40°C during those days.

The Met Department has also forecast that the temperature is likely to drop from Sunday onwards. However, the mercury will not lower by much, and is expected to hover between 36°C to 38°C.

The department has urged citizens not to travel between 11am and 4pm during the heatwave.

The Met department has also forecast that temperatures will remain high — between 36 to 38°C — today and tomorrow. 

This will be the second time that Karachi will be gripped by a heatwave in April 2021. 

In the first few days of the month, Karachi had sizzled and the mercury had hit its highest point at 44°C.

The Met Office had noted that the last time mercury in Karachi had crossed 44°C was on April 14, 1947.

