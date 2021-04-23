Can't connect right now! retry
health
Friday Apr 23 2021
By
Reuters

WHO sets dates for reviews of Sinopharm and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines

By
Reuters

Friday Apr 23, 2021

  • WHO to review Chinese coronavirus vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac for emergency use listing.
  • A WHO listing is an endorsement of a vaccine's safety and efficacy that helps to guide countries’ regulatory agencies.
  • The two China-made vaccines have seen strong demand from many developing countries.

Technical experts at the World Health Organization (WHO) will review on April 26 Chinese drugmaker Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine for possible emergency use listing, to be followed by the Sinovac jab on May 3, the agency said on Thursday.

“We would expect a decision a couple of days later,” the WHO said in response to a Reuters query.

So far, COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson have received a WHO listing — an endorsement of their safety and efficacy that helps to guide countries’ regulatory agencies.

Read more: Johnson & Johnson to resume rollout of coronavirus vaccine in Europe with safety warning

No detailed efficacy data of Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine has been publicly released but its developer, Beijing Biological Products Institute, a unit of Sinopharm subsidiary China National Biotec Group (CNBG), said the vaccine was 79.34% effective in preventing people from developing the disease based on interim data. 

It has been approved in several countries including China, Pakistan and the UAE.

Sinovac’s vaccine showed varied efficacy readings of between 50.65% and 83.5% based on trials from Brazil, Turkey and Indonesia.

Read more: 500,000 SinoVac coronavirus vaccine doses arrive in Pakistan

The two China-made vaccines have seen strong demand from many developing countries which have limited access to shots made by rival Western drugmakers.

More From Health:

April proving to be cruel month as coronavirus deaths pile up in Pakistan

April proving to be cruel month as coronavirus deaths pile up in Pakistan
Explainer: Is China’s Sinovac coronavirus vaccine less effective?

Explainer: Is China’s Sinovac coronavirus vaccine less effective?
Coronavirus vaccination at home for persons over 60 with disabilities: Punjab health minister

Coronavirus vaccination at home for persons over 60 with disabilities: Punjab health minister
Pfizer may supply coronavirus vaccine to India

Pfizer may supply coronavirus vaccine to India
Exercise increases immunity against infectious diseases, study shows

Exercise increases immunity against infectious diseases, study shows
Johnson & Johnson to resume rollout of coronavirus vaccine in Europe with safety warning

Johnson & Johnson to resume rollout of coronavirus vaccine in Europe with safety warning
Devastation from coronavirus continues in Pakistan, 148 deaths reported in last 24 hours

Devastation from coronavirus continues in Pakistan, 148 deaths reported in last 24 hours
Experts divided over use of multiple COVID-19 vaccines for immunity

Experts divided over use of multiple COVID-19 vaccines for immunity
Prescribe medicines with generic and not brand names, DRAP tells Pakistan's doctors

Prescribe medicines with generic and not brand names, DRAP tells Pakistan's doctors
10,000 doses of CanSino coronavirus vaccine wasting away at Karachi warehouse

10,000 doses of CanSino coronavirus vaccine wasting away at Karachi warehouse
NIH planning to develop single dose coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan

NIH planning to develop single dose coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Coronavirus: Russia clarifies Sputnik V vaccine does not cause blood clots

Coronavirus: Russia clarifies Sputnik V vaccine does not cause blood clots

Latest

view all