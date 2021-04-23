PM Imran Khan says 'only education can change people's fates' during university inauguration

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the inauguration of Kohsar University on Friday, April 23, 2021.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday inaugurated the Kohsar University in Murree and said that education is the only way to change a person's fate, adding that the masses expect their governments to invest in health and education.

Shedding light on the condition of Murree, which is a popular tourist destination in Pakistan, the premier said that over the years, the population of Murree has increased, however, there were no hospitals there to cater to the needs of the masses except for a small hospital in Nathia Gali.

"It is the duty of the government to cater to the needs of the masses, take care of their health, and give them access to education," the PM said, adding that in this day and age of information and technology, [it is essential to say abreast with the rest of the world in order to succeed].

The premier also stressed that education is the only way to change people's fates.

"An illiterate, poor person works hard by performing manual labour but does not receive enough compensation for that," the PM said. "If you give some technical education to the same person or teach them some skills, they can earn much more."

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that nowadays, there are many information and technology (IT) related courses which students can undertake for six months after finishing their matric. In this way, he said, students can earn a living more easily.

Speaking about the riches that Pakistan has been blessed with, PM Khan said that the nation should be thankful to Allah.

"[Unfortunately] we continue to be ungrateful to Allah even though He has bestowed Pakistan with innumerable riches and resources," the PM said.

