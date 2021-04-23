Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 23 2021
After Prince Philip's death and mourning period, tickets available to book for all of royal residences

Friday Apr 23, 2021

Days after the death of Prince Philip and period of National Mourning for the  husband of Queen Elizabeth, Buckingham Palace Shop has started issuing tickets for all of the royal residences.

The announced made on Instagram read, "Following the period of National Mourning for His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, our online ticket office has now reopened. Tickets are available to book for all of the royal residences. We look forward to welcoming you back."

Prince Philip died at the age of 99 on April 9 and he was laid to rest on April 17.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker attend Machine Gun Kelly’s birthday

America's Sweetheart:Chase Hudson's music video features Charli D'Amelio

Franki Valii passes away at the age of 79

Cardi B preparing to push out a beauty line?

Academy Awards 2021: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts

'Kurulus:Osman' star shares throwback picture from hit TV series 'Endless Love'

Gigi Hadid celebrates her first birthday with daughter Khai

Eminem to drop first NFT collection at 'SHADY CON'

Amber Heard celebrates 35th birthday

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will have to continue to throw the Cambridges under the bus

Megan Fox calls Machine Gun Kelly 'blonde angel'

How Prince Philip coached Prince William for future role as king

