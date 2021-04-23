After Prince Philip's death and mourning period, tickets available to book for all of royal residences

Days after the death of Prince Philip and period of National Mourning for the husband of Queen Elizabeth, Buckingham Palace Shop has started issuing tickets for all of the royal residences.

The announced made on Instagram read, "Following the period of National Mourning for His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, our online ticket office has now reopened. Tickets are available to book for all of the royal residences. We look forward to welcoming you back."

Prince Philip died at the age of 99 on April 9 and he was laid to rest on April 17.