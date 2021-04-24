Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Apr 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistanis pray for India as #PakistanstandswithIndia trends on Twitter

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 24, 2021

Family members mourn after their relative is declared dead outside the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) casualty ward, at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Despite all the differences with arch-rival India, Pakistanis are praying for them as the country faces a deadly wave of coronavirus which has collapsed their health system.

On Saturday, once again, India's coronavirus infections rose by 346,786 overnight, the health ministry said, setting a new world record for the third consecutive day. 

Amid the rising cases hospitals are begging for oxygen supplies.

Read more: Indian healthcare system collapses as coronavirus cases surge again

India surpassed the the US record of 297,430 single-day infections anywhere in the world on Thursday, making it the global epicentre of a pandemic that is waning in many other countries. 

Considering the worst situation in India, many Pakistanis have come out with their prayers for their neighbours. 

On Friday, Pakistan's Edhi Foundation, in a magnanimous gesture offered a fleet of 50 ambulances and its staff to help manage the crisis brought about by the coronavirus pandemic in India.

Read more: Faisal Edhi offers a fleet of 50 ambulances to India as it reels from coronavirus pandemic

"As a neighbouring friend, we sympathise with you greatly and during this strenuous time, we would like to extend our help in the form of a fleet of 50 ambulances along with our services to assist you in addressing, and further circumventing, the current health conditions," reads a letter written by Faisal Edhi, Chairman of the Edhi Foundation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Apart from Edhi, many Pakistanis, including federal ministers, have expressed their sentiments on social media. 

The tweets came from people from a wide spectrum of people, with a trend #PakistanstandswithIndia also being on top in Pakistan. 

Twitter trends in Pakistan.

Here's a look at some of the tweets: 

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi extended Pakistan's support to the people of India and expressed the country's heartfelt sympathies. 

Academic Ammar Ali Jan said people of both countries "should choose solidarity and empathy over hate and enmity".

Singer Farhan Saeed use the hashtag to tell the people of India that Pakistan is praying for them. 

Author Yaqoob Khan Bangash notes that it is high time both India and Pakistan grow up and work together to save their people..

This user noted that after a long time she had seen a trend on Twitter that has "love and empathy".

The tweets by Pakistani users did not go unnoticed by people in India, many Indians were touched by the reaction given by Pakistanis.

Anirban thanked Pakistan for praying for India. 


More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan expresses solidarity with India in its battle against 'dangerous' coronavirus wave

PM Imran Khan expresses solidarity with India in its battle against 'dangerous' coronavirus wave
Funds deposited by overseas Pakistanis through Roshan Digital Account surpass $1b

Funds deposited by overseas Pakistanis through Roshan Digital Account surpass $1b
Pakistan not engaged in any peace talks with India: FM Qureshi

Pakistan not engaged in any peace talks with India: FM Qureshi
CAA extends travel restrictions for passengers arriving from category-C countries till April 30

CAA extends travel restrictions for passengers arriving from category-C countries till April 30
Pakistan Army mobilizes to enforce COVID-19 SOPs

Pakistan Army mobilizes to enforce COVID-19 SOPs
Opposition asked to join hands with govt to send a unified message on sanctity of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Opposition asked to join hands with govt to send a unified message on sanctity of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)
Coronavirus: Pakistan reports highest single-day death toll to date

Coronavirus: Pakistan reports highest single-day death toll to date
In climate summit, Pakistan pledges 30% electric car transition by 2030

In climate summit, Pakistan pledges 30% electric car transition by 2030
FM Qureshi says negotiated political solution only way forward for Afghanistan

FM Qureshi says negotiated political solution only way forward for Afghanistan
Earth Hour observed to 'prevent earthquakes', says Punjab minister Khayal Kastro

Earth Hour observed to 'prevent earthquakes', says Punjab minister Khayal Kastro
Pakistan bans outdoor dining as coronavirus cases surge

Pakistan bans outdoor dining as coronavirus cases surge
2 inches could make all the difference in preventing the spread of COVID-19

2 inches could make all the difference in preventing the spread of COVID-19

Latest

view all