Pakistanis pray for India as #PakistanstandswithIndia trends on Twitter

Despite all the differences with arch-rival India, Pakistanis are praying for them as the country faces a deadly wave of coronavirus which has collapsed their health system.

On Saturday, once again, India's coronavirus infections rose by 346,786 overnight, the health ministry said, setting a new world record for the third consecutive day.

Amid the rising cases hospitals are begging for oxygen supplies.

India surpassed the the US record of 297,430 single-day infections anywhere in the world on Thursday, making it the global epicentre of a pandemic that is waning in many other countries.



Considering the worst situation in India, many Pakistanis have come out with their prayers for their neighbours.



On Friday, Pakistan's Edhi Foundation, in a magnanimous gesture offered a fleet of 50 ambulances and its staff to help manage the crisis brought about by the coronavirus pandemic in India.

"As a neighbouring friend, we sympathise with you greatly and during this strenuous time, we would like to extend our help in the form of a fleet of 50 ambulances along with our services to assist you in addressing, and further circumventing, the current health conditions," reads a letter written by Faisal Edhi, Chairman of the Edhi Foundation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Apart from Edhi, many Pakistanis, including federal ministers, have expressed their sentiments on social media.

The tweets came from people from a wide spectrum of people, with a trend #PakistanstandswithIndia also being on top in Pakistan.

Here's a look at some of the tweets:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi extended Pakistan's support to the people of India and expressed the country's heartfelt sympathies.

Academic Ammar Ali Jan said people of both countries "should choose solidarity and empathy over hate and enmity".

Singer Farhan Saeed use the hashtag to tell the people of India that Pakistan is praying for them.

Author Yaqoob Khan Bangash notes that it is high time both India and Pakistan grow up and work together to save their people..

This user noted that after a long time she had seen a trend on Twitter that has "love and empathy".

The tweets by Pakistani users did not go unnoticed by people in India, many Indians were touched by the reaction given by Pakistanis.



Anirban thanked Pakistan for praying for India.





