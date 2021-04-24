KP to close schools, make masks mandatory from April 26 in districts with over 5% positivity ratio

A worker disinfects a mosque during the Holy month of Ramadan, in Peshawar on April 13, 2021. — AFP/File

Offices to operate from 9am-2pm.

Shopping malls, shops, and markets to close at 6pm.

Overall coronavirus positivity ratio in KP is 15%.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will close schools and make masks mandatory in districts with more than 5% coronavirus positivity ratio, the home department said Saturday, as the country battles the third wave of coronavirus.



The home department, announcing the fresh restrictions to curb coronavirus, said office timings — for both government and private firms — would be fixed from 9am to 2pm. On the other hand, shopping malls, shops, and markets would shut down at 6pm.

The overall coronavirus positivity ratio in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stands at 15%, while the rate has shot up to a worrying 41% in Mardan, according to the health department.

The health department, in its report, said the rate of COVID-19 positivity has reached 27% in Peshawar, 34% in Lower Dir, 23% in Malakand, 25% in Nowshera is 25%, and 18% in Charsadda Swabi, while the rate was 16% in Shangla and Chitral.

Meanwhile, Districts Battagram, Kohistan, Buner, Torghar, North Waziristan, and Karak's positivity ratio is 0%, the health department added.

NCOC mulls lockdowns in cities with high positivity ratios



Earlier in the day, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) said it was considering the enforcement of a lockdown in cities reporting high positivity ratios.

According to the NCOC statement, in light of increasing coronavirus cases, the forum "deliberated upon proposed lockdowns in high disease prevalence cities".

The statement made no mention of what positivity ratio the forum considers high enough to warrant a lockdown.

The NCOC clarified that talks would be held with stakeholders before a lockdown is imposed.

The restrictions, if enforced, would include the closure of markets, malls, less essential services, a ban on intercity public transport, and a complete closure of educational institutions.

To ensure that the lockdown achieves its target of curbing the virus' spread, the assistance of the army, Frontier Corps, and Rangers, would be provided to provincial governments, the statement said.