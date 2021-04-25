Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Apr 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Two PIA planes carrying coronavirus vaccine doses from China arrive in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 25, 2021

Over 300,000 corona vaccines arrived from PK6852 while the second flight PK6853 also reached Islamabad with more than 300,000 doses. File photo
  • Two PIA planes carrying the coronavirus vaccine doses from China arrived in Islamabad.
  • Over 300,000 coronavirus vaccines arrive on flight PK6852.
  • The second flight PK6853 has also reached Islamabad with more than 300,000 doses.

Two Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) planes carrying coronavirus vaccine doses from China arrived in Islamabad on Sunday.

According to the PIA spokesperson, over 300,000 coronavirus vaccine doses arrived from PK6852, while the second flight PK6853 also reached Islamabad with more than 300,000 doses.

Read more: Vaccine doses pass 1bn mark globally despite surge in coronavirus cases

In addition, a third flight will also reach Islamabad from China by 10pm today, the spokesperson added.

According to the national flag carrier, Boeing 777s are being used to bring the coronavirus vaccine doses from China.

More From Pakistan:

Iran bans passenger flights from India and Pakistan as COVID-19 cases surge

Iran bans passenger flights from India and Pakistan as COVID-19 cases surge
Lockdown imposed in 15 areas of Lahore as COVID-19 cases surge

Lockdown imposed in 15 areas of Lahore as COVID-19 cases surge
Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 10 children since March 15: NCOC

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 10 children since March 15: NCOC
Sindh govt seeks army's help in implementation of coronavirus SOPs

Sindh govt seeks army's help in implementation of coronavirus SOPs
Coronavirus update in Pakistan: 5,611 test positive in a single day

Coronavirus update in Pakistan: 5,611 test positive in a single day
Police obtain CCTV footage showing attack on senior journalist Absar Alam

Police obtain CCTV footage showing attack on senior journalist Absar Alam
KP to close schools, make masks mandatory from April 26 in districts with over 5% positivity ratio

KP to close schools, make masks mandatory from April 26 in districts with over 5% positivity ratio
Woman dishes out Rs26k, walks out with whopping 208 burgers in Karachi

Woman dishes out Rs26k, walks out with whopping 208 burgers in Karachi
'PTI lawmakers in touch with us,' claims PML-N's Maryam Nawaz

'PTI lawmakers in touch with us,' claims PML-N's Maryam Nawaz
Over 19,000 social media accounts taken down for spreading terrorism, inciting hate: NACTA

Over 19,000 social media accounts taken down for spreading terrorism, inciting hate: NACTA
NCOC mulls lockdowns in cities with high coronavirus positivity ratios

NCOC mulls lockdowns in cities with high coronavirus positivity ratios
Islamabad's health infrastructure crumbling under the weight of rising coronavirus cases

Islamabad's health infrastructure crumbling under the weight of rising coronavirus cases

Latest

view all