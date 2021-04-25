Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Apr 25 2021
By
Reuters

New Delhi extends coronavirus lockdown till May 3

By
Reuters

Sunday Apr 25, 2021

People exit a railway station amidst the spread of coronavirus in Mumbai, India. REUTERS
  • New Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday the city-state would continue to be under a lockdown till May 3.
  • India's number of cases surged by 349,691 in the past 24 hours.
  • Nationwide, the total tally of infections stand at 16.96 million.

New Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday (April 25) the city-state would continue to be under a lockdown till May 3, as coronavirus cases continue to rise in India. 

India's number of cases surged by 349,691 in the past 24 hours, the fourth straight day of record peaks, and hospitals in Delhi and across the country are turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen and beds. 

Read more: Despite India's harrowing coronavirus situation, its govt is more focused on gagging critics

Nationwide, the total tally of infections stands at 16.96 million and deaths 192,311 after 2,767 more died overnight.

The Indian capital of over 20 million has so far reported 10,04,782 cases and 13,898 deaths, according to the health ministry.

More From World:

Vaccine doses pass 1bn mark globally despite surge in coronavirus cases

Vaccine doses pass 1bn mark globally despite surge in coronavirus cases
Despite India's harrowing coronavirus situation, its govt is more focused on gagging critics

Despite India's harrowing coronavirus situation, its govt is more focused on gagging critics
'Humanity first': Pakistan offers India support, equipment in wake of lethal COVID-19 wave

'Humanity first': Pakistan offers India support, equipment in wake of lethal COVID-19 wave
Indian coronavirus variant detected in Switzerland

Indian coronavirus variant detected in Switzerland
Pakistan assures 'every possible assistance' to family of New York acid-attack victim

Pakistan assures 'every possible assistance' to family of New York acid-attack victim
‘The system is broken’: COVID patients die on trolleys outside Delhi hospital

‘The system is broken’: COVID patients die on trolleys outside Delhi hospital
Indian hospitals hit hard by COVID-19 as Japan declares emergency

Indian hospitals hit hard by COVID-19 as Japan declares emergency
In climate summit, Pakistan pledges 30% electric car transition by 2030

In climate summit, Pakistan pledges 30% electric car transition by 2030
'Not permissible for COVID-19 patients to mingle with others': Saudi grand mufti

'Not permissible for COVID-19 patients to mingle with others': Saudi grand mufti

'Best thing I've ever done:' says first-ever recipient of coronavirus vaccine

'Best thing I've ever done:' says first-ever recipient of coronavirus vaccine
Indian healthcare system collapses as coronavirus cases surge again

Indian healthcare system collapses as coronavirus cases surge again
Coronavirus: Canada announces suspension of flights from Pakistan, India

Coronavirus: Canada announces suspension of flights from Pakistan, India

Latest

view all