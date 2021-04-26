Shafqat Mehmood wishes students luck as Cambridge exams start in Pakistan

Cambridge exams underway across Pakistan. Photo: Deputy Commissioner South Karachi/ Twitter

Cambridge examinations start with strict coronavirus SOPs in place across Pakistan.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood wishes good luck to appearing candidates on Twitter.

Says British Council is committed to the strict implementation of SOPs and will be monitored closely.

Despite the mounting pressure from students who demanded the cancellation of exams amid an intensifying coronavirus situation, Cambridge examinations have started from today (Monday) with strict coronavirus standard operating procedures in place across Pakistan.

Imperial marquee. Photo: Geo.tv

"British Council is committed to strict implementation of SOPs and we will monitor them closely. Good Luck!" the federal minister said in a tweet.

All SOPs in place

Desk spacing inside examination halls has been done according to the recommended SOPs. In addition, the examination halls will be sanitised after every two sessions.



A day earlier, the education minister took to his Twitter to highlight the outlined safety precautions by the managing authorities to ensure the safety of appearing candidates.

Parents, students can switch Oct/Nov cycle without any charge

The federal minister further said that any students or their parents who are not comfortable with students taking exams in this session can opt to take the exams in October/November at no extra cost.

A view examination hall in a designated centre. Photo: Geo. tv

Sharing the update about A Level students, Mehmood said: "As regards AS students, I have asked Cambridge to reconsider the 13 month condition for taking remaining papers considering the extraordinary situation."

Appearing on Geo News' programme Naya Pakistan on Sunday, Mehmood had said that Cambridge examinations will start Monday as per schedule, adding that the government will ensure that all coronavirus SOPs are strictly followed in examination halls.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and [action will be initiated] if the SOPs are violated during the exams," the minister had said.