pakistan
Monday Apr 26 2021
Fact check: No Eid holidays from May 13-17

Monday Apr 26, 2021

People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Peshawar, Pakistan. — Reuters/File

A notification has been circulating on social media stating that the government has announced four days — May 13-17 — as public holidays on the account of Eid-ul-Fitr.

However, the Ministry of Information and Ministry of Interior clarified that no such statements were issued by the government and the notification is fake.

"Disseminating #FakeNews is not only unethical and illegal but it is also [a] disservice to the nation. It is the responsibility of everyone to reject irresponsible behaviour," the information ministry said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior also issued a statement in this regard. "The notification that states May 13-17 will be observed as holidays [on account of] Eid-ul-Fitr is baseless."

