Tuesday Apr 27 2021
Meghan Markle and Harry to star in a concert with Ben Affleck and Selena Gomez

Tuesday Apr 27, 2021

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will star at a concert "reunite the world" during the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal couple based in the US would join the likes of Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Jimmy Kimmel for the concert called Vax Live, according to UK Daily Express. 

Scheduled to start on May 8. Meghan and Harry will join the event as "campaign chairs".

In a statement issued by the couple, the Duke and Duchess said: "Over the past year, our world has experienced pain, loss and struggle - together. "Now we need to recover and heal - together."

The royal couple said, "We can't leave anybody behind. We will all benefit, we will all be safer, when everyone everywhere has equal access to the vaccine."

The statement added,  "We must pursue equitable vaccine distribution, and in that, restore faith in our common humanity. "This mission couldn't be more critical or important."

