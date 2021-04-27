Can't connect right now! retry
Megan Fox thanks Dana White for UFC 'Insane night of fights'

Megna Fox on Monday thanked Dana White for hosting UFC 261 which she enjoyed with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly recently.

The couple has turned out to be UFC fans because it was the second fight in a month where the couple was present. 

Taking to Instagram, the "Transformers" actress shared a picture with MGK and thanked Dana White for the "Insane night of fights".

Earlier they were seen with Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker.

The two couples celebrated Machine Gun Kelley's 31st birthday together last Wednesday with a dinner date. 



