Reese Witherspoon lands on Time Magazine's business cover

Reese Witherspoon is over the moon as her new status as a businesswoman has landed her on the cover of Time magazine.



The charming actress is so proud of her Hello Sunshine production firm after it was named as one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential Companies.

She featured on one of five new covers for the latest expansion of the annual Time100 franchise, for the first time highlighting brands that have made an extraordinary impact around the world.



Reese shared her cover on her Instagram page on Tuesday and expressed her awe and gratitude at having made the prestigious cut.

"If you told my third-grade self, the one who started her first business customizing hair barrettes out of her desk, that one day she would be on the cover of Time Magazine as a businesswoman, She would have said, "That's So Rad!" *or something very 80s like that," she captioned the image.

Reese Witherspoon continued: "Honestly, I can't properly express what a humbling experience it is to be recognized by @time as a business leader. (It's sort of feels like AHHHHHH / eeek/ gulp/ sob!).