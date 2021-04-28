Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Apr 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Reese Witherspoon lands on Time Magazine's business cover

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 28, 2021

Reese Witherspoon is over the moon as her new status as a businesswoman has landed her on the cover of Time magazine.

The charming actress is so proud of her Hello Sunshine production firm after it was named as one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential Companies.

She featured on one of five new covers for the latest expansion of the annual Time100 franchise, for the first time highlighting brands that have made an extraordinary impact around the world.

Reese shared her cover on her Instagram page on Tuesday and expressed her awe and gratitude at having made the prestigious cut.

"If you told my third-grade self, the one who started her first business customizing hair barrettes out of her desk, that one day she would be on the cover of Time Magazine as a businesswoman, She would have said, "That's So Rad!" *or something very 80s like that," she captioned the image.

Reese Witherspoon continued: "Honestly, I can't properly express what a humbling experience it is to be recognized by @time as a business leader. (It's sort of feels like AHHHHHH / eeek/ gulp/ sob!).

More From Entertainment:

‘Don’t be politically correct’: Trump criticizes the Oscars amidst its viewership dip

‘Don’t be politically correct’: Trump criticizes the Oscars amidst its viewership dip
David Beckham and his wife Victoria arrive in UK from Florida

David Beckham and his wife Victoria arrive in UK from Florida
Caitlyn Jenner's tweet makes Kim Kardashian upset

Caitlyn Jenner's tweet makes Kim Kardashian upset
Justin Bieber receives flak as he debuts dreadlocks on Instagram

Justin Bieber receives flak as he debuts dreadlocks on Instagram
Britney Spears to speak in court about her ongoing conservatorship drama

Britney Spears to speak in court about her ongoing conservatorship drama
Hailey Baldwin discloses her fashion inspiration

Hailey Baldwin discloses her fashion inspiration

Kate Middleton bursts into laughter while playing golf with Prince William

Kate Middleton bursts into laughter while playing golf with Prince William
Adele says working on new album

Adele says working on new album
Willow Smith releases single Transparent Soul from fifth album

Willow Smith releases single Transparent Soul from fifth album
Spotify launches podcast subscription platform to challenge Apple

Spotify launches podcast subscription platform to challenge Apple
Kate Middleton and Prince William drive tractors in latest tour

Kate Middleton and Prince William drive tractors in latest tour

Billie Eilish unveils release date of new album ‘Happier Than Ever’

Billie Eilish unveils release date of new album ‘Happier Than Ever’

Latest

view all