Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake among several artists featuring DJ Khaled's new album

American rapper DJ Khaled said he is in 'album mode' with his new album 'Khaled Khaled' just around the corner being released on April 30. The highly-anticipated LP features the most celebrated musicians as the DJ has tapped Drake, Justin Bieber, Jay-Z and a lot of others for the musical treat.

The rapper, taking to Instagram, announced that his album is finished. "#KHALEDKHALED TRACKLISTING. ALBUM THIS FRIDAY APRIL 30TH. #FANLUV I Know I said ALBUM 100% DONE but it might be 101%," DJ Khaled captioned.

In his social media share, he revealed the tracklist for the LP that appeared to be the most star-studded outing by any artists. The album features guests appearances from heavyweights including JAY-Z, Justin Bieber, Nas, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, 21 Savage, Justin Timberlake, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Buju Banton, Big Sean, and H.E.R.

Earlier, DJ Khaled released Drake collabs from the LP - Popstar and Greece. The album's highlight can be a collab from JAY-Z and Nas on “Sorry Not Sorry.”

Saying that he is in 'album mode' the DJ and producer could not pick up a FaceTime call from Justin Timberlake and Justin Bieber. He posted a screenshot of Timberlake and Bieber, with the caption: “I’m so stressed out in a good way mixing and mastering this album I missed the legendary FaceTime of the ICONS @justinbieber and @justintimberlake.”



“My brothers I’m gonna call you back! I’m mixing BOTH of y’all’s VOCALS! “@justinbieber I just got done with the mix a few days ago get ready for mastering! And @justintimberlake I just sent the record we did together off to mix. My brothers I will call you RIGHT BACK! I’m in ALBUM MODE !!!! #99% DONE. KHALED KHALED THE ALBUM COMING.”



Justin Timberlake features on a track called “Just Be,” while Justin Bieber's collab can be heard in the song “Let It Go,” along with 21 Savage. Post Malone's collab can be heard in “I Did It,” which also features hip-hop heavy hitters Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby and DaBaby.

Justin Bieber has a history of work with Khaled as the two created the number-one hit “I’m the One,” and the top-five hit “No Brainer.”

Khaled Khaled is the rapper's 12th album - a follow up to 2019’s Father of Asahd.



