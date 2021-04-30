Who is the new MNA of NA-249?

Qadir Khan Mandokhail. Photo: Facebook

Early Friday morning, 12 hours after the polls closed, Qadir Khan Mandokhail of the Pakistan People’s Party was declared the winner of Karachi’s NA-249 constituency. He secured 16,156 votes, which pushed him to victory.

The runner up was Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Miftah Ismail who lost with a margin of only 683 votes.

It is important for the voters and residents of NA-249 to know who their new member of the National Assembly is.

Here is a short profile:

Qadir Khan Mandokhail

Qadir Khan Mandokhail, 58, is a lawyer by profession.

In 2002, he contested elections for the first time from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's platform for the PS-89 constituency. But he lost and only managed to secure 1,233 votes.

In 2008, Mandokhail contested independently and five years later, in 2013 he joined the Pakistan Muslim League-N. Back then, he had to drop out of the electoral race when the JUI-F and the PML-N decided on a seat adjustment in Karachi.

In 2018, Mandokhail secured a PPP ticket to contest from NA-249. He lost to PTI’s Faisal Vawda. In fact, the PPP candidate won only 7,236 votes.