After Miftah Ismail's request, ECP withholds issuing of NA-249 by-poll results

PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail's request for a recount of votes after the April 29 by-election in Karachi's NA-249 constituency was accepted on Saturday by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for a hearing.

The hearing will be held on May 4, according to a notification by the ECP.

In the meanwhile, the ECP has withheld issuing results of the by-poll.



Ismail had written a letter to the chief election commissioner seeking a vote recount in NA-249.



The PML-N has also requested the ECP to conduct a forensic audit of the votes in the NA-249 constituency.

In his letter, Ismail wrote that presiding officers from 34 polling stations did not WhatsApp the results.

Ismail said that the party "did not receive results from more than 30 polling stations".



"We have serious concerns about the behaviour of some presiding officers," he added.

He claimed that many Form 45s were not signed and that the counting of votes on the Form 45 given to the party is different from the forms issued by the returning officer (RO), which were not provided to them.



The PML-N leader said the RO is not following the law and not directing a recount of votes despite the minor difference in votes.



He further claimed in the letter that the RO did not provide the polling stations wise result summary to the party and that he did not provide a receipt of the time the results were received via WhatsApp.

With these concerns in mind, Ismail asked the CEC to stop the ECP from finalising the results and order a recount of votes in all polling stations of NA-249.

PPP leader Saeed Ghani, meanwhile, said the PML-N should apply to the ECP for a vote recount and use its legal right, just as PPP will use its legal right.

Rules for recount

According to Section 95 (5) of the Election Act, 2017, the returning officer shall recount the votes if a candidate challenges the count with a request. For the request to be valid, the margin of victory must be "less than five percent of the total votes polled in the constituency or ten thousand votes, whichever is less". The math The Election Act rule allows a recount if the margin of votes between winner and runner-up is less than five percent of total valid votes polled. Total valid votes cast = 72,740 Five percent of 72,740 = 3,637 Margin of votes between PPP's Abdul Qadir Mandokhel and PML-N's Miftah Ismail: 16,156 - 15,473 = 683 The margin of 683 votes is well within the less-than-five-percent criteria.

NA-249 election results

The PPP secured victory in the NA-249 by-election held on Thursday in the city's District West, with unofficial, provisional results showing a close contest between the PML-N and PPP in the final count.

PPP's Abdul Qadir Mandokhel bagged 16,156 votes to win the seat, followed by PML-N's Miftah Ismail who secured 15,473, unofficial results from polling stations showed.

Both parties had claimed victory for their candidates mid-way into counting, capturing the attention of audiences awaiting results.

The PML-N pulled no punches in blaming the PPP for attempting to rig the result, saying they would not accept the result without challenging the ECP.

After the final count was announced, the PML-N's Maryam Nawaz said the election had been "stolen" from her party.