Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Apr 30 2021
By
Web Desk

PPP held system hostage for sake of one seat: Fawad Chaudhry on NA-249 by-election

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 30, 2021


  • Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry talks about electoral reform a day after NA-249 by-election in Karachi.
  • PPP held whole system hostage for one seat, says Chaudhry.
  • By-election in Karachi has further necessitated the need for reforms in the electoral system, says information minister.

The PPP held the whole system hostage for the sake of one seat, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Friday in a reference to the NA-249 by-election held in Karachi a day earlier. 

He urged the opposition parties to consider Prime Minister Imran Khan's proposals for electoral reforms.

In his tweet, he said the by-election in Karachi has further necessitated the need for reforms in the electoral system.

The low voter turnout showed that the people are losing confidence in the election process.

The PPP secured victory in the NA-249 by-election held on Thursday in the city's District West, with unofficial, provisional results showing a close contest between the PML-N and PPP in the final count.

NA-249 by-election: PPP comes out on top after long wait for results

PPP's Abdul Qadir Mandokhel bagged 16,156 votes to win the seat, followed by PML-N's Miftah Ismail who secured 15,473, unofficial results from polling stations showed. 

You can see the detailed results here.

Both parties had claimed victory for their candidates mid-way into counting, capturing the attention of audiences awaiting results.

The PML-N pulled no punches in blaming the PPP for attempting to rig the result, saying they would not accept the result without challenging the Election Commission.

After the final count was announced, the PML-N's Maryam Nawaz said the election had been "stolen" from her party.

NA-249 by-poll: PML-N, PTI and others reject PPP's victory

"The Election Commission should have withheld the results of this controversial election," she said.

Meanwhile, the ECP assured that all complaints will be heard in light of the law and if any evidence of irregularity is found, strict action will be taken. 

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan announces mega development package worth Rs370bn for Gilgit-Baltistan

PM Imran Khan announces mega development package worth Rs370bn for Gilgit-Baltistan
EU parliament wants Pakistan's GSP plus status reviewed

EU parliament wants Pakistan's GSP plus status reviewed
UHS announces results of MBBS Second Professional Annual Examinations

UHS announces results of MBBS Second Professional Annual Examinations
Govt decides to form 3-member committee to review TLP ban: sources

Govt decides to form 3-member committee to review TLP ban: sources
Who is the new MNA of NA-249?

Who is the new MNA of NA-249?
From sixth to first: How did PPP win NA-249?

From sixth to first: How did PPP win NA-249?
Al Jazeera viewers pick Imran Khan as 'personality of the week' in news contest

Al Jazeera viewers pick Imran Khan as 'personality of the week' in news contest
Lahore to undergo 'complete lockdown' on Saturdays and Sundays

Lahore to undergo 'complete lockdown' on Saturdays and Sundays
Pakistan has 57% more critical COVID-19 patients now than it did last June: Asad Umar

Pakistan has 57% more critical COVID-19 patients now than it did last June: Asad Umar
PM Imran Khan to announce development package during Gilgit Baltistan visit today

PM Imran Khan to announce development package during Gilgit Baltistan visit today
131 more people succumb to coronavirus in Pakistan

131 more people succumb to coronavirus in Pakistan
Media restrictions threaten right to freedom of expression in Pakistan: Antony Blinken

Media restrictions threaten right to freedom of expression in Pakistan: Antony Blinken

Latest

view all