Textile mills association asks PM Imran Khan to review Eid holidays

The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) on Saturday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to review the six-day long Eid-ul-Fitr holidays notified by the government.

The government has notified Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from May 10-15.

APTMA leader Gohar Ijaz wrote to the premier requesting him to rethink the decision.

Ijaz said the country could not afford to take so many days off and proposed that these be reduced to four days, from May 13-16.

In his letter to the premier, he also stated that the government "cannot shut down manufacturing and transportation for 10 days"; "losses of billions" will be caused to the national exchequer if this is done.



He also argued that an extended holiday period will affect the export targets for textile manufacturers.

Ijaz insisted that the trader community is "strictly following all coronavirus safety measures".

Eid holidays



The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Thursday said that Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in Pakistan would be observed from May 10-15.

"Announcement of Eid Holidays from 10-15 May 2021 — clearly stating intention of reducing national mobility," the statement from the NCOC said.

NCOC, in a bid to curb the spread of the virus, also announced comprehensive "stay home, stay safe" guidelines from May 8-16 to curb the spread of the virus.



It has imposed a ban on chand raat bazaars, including mehendi, jewelry, and clothing stalls in this period, among other restrictions.



