WATCH: Brown bear spotted running in snow in Pakistan's Deosai National Park

A brown bear was spotted running in the snow against the picturesque backdrop of the Deosai National Park in Pakistan, Reuters reported.



Brown bears are not listed as an endangered species, in fact, some populations are doing quite well, according to World Wide Fund for Nature.

While brown bear population numbers are currently stable, they are considered a high priority in conservation, it added.

There are more than 40 brown bears in Deosai National Park, according to Geo News.

In April last year, WWF-Pakistan shared a video of a brown bear that was spotted in Laspur Valley by locals.



"As human activity in the area has decreased significantly, wildlife can be seen more commonly now than before," it said.