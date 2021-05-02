Qaseeda Burda Shareef renews hope amid a pandemic-struck Ramadan

This year too, the spirit of Ramadan remains muted to quite some extent for 1.6 billion Muslims celebrating it across the globe amid the coroanvirus pandemic.

The current guidelines of social distancing and hygiene being implemented today, can be traced back 1,400 years ago to the time of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), leading to appreciation in establishing community response, and in parallel, the disease’s fate. That is why, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is an embodiment of hope in every way during the most testing times for humanity.



The Sufi conviction of unbounded love for the divine and His Prophet (PBUH) through supplications/dua keeps the practice of thanksgiving alive.

One such renowned and the most widely read dua in the form of an ode, written in veneration of our Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the ‘Ode of the Mantle’ or ‘Qaseeda Burda’.

One such renowned and the most widely read dua in the form of an ode, written in veneration of our Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the 'Ode of the Mantle' or 'Qaseeda Burda'.

Origin of Qaseeda Burda Shareef

It is said that the Qaseeda was written by Imam al-Busiri in a state of a powerful tribulation, when he woke up one day to find himself partially paralysed and all experts failed to cure him.

Prior to this, he was a famous poet in Cairo, who was widely recognised by the rich and powerful of his society. However, due to his condition, the man whose erudition and art had elevated him to the status of the prince of poets — was reduced to an invalid.

During that time he wrote the Qaseeda in his ceaseless admiration for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with the belief that the humanity’s salvation lay in calling upon His magnanimity and compassion in front of Allah.

One night, in a state of intercession with the Creator while reciting this Qaseeda, weeping, praying and imploring for forgiveness, he dozed off and something miraculous happened.

The Imam was granted the audience of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who approved of the Qaseeda and put His mantle (burda/chaddar) on the paralysed part of Imam’s body. The following morning, he found himself completely cured and as you can guess, the ode later became known as the Qaseeda Burda.

How is Qaseeda Burda renewing hope for the nation?

The legacy of Burdah Shareef 800 years later today, is still a shining example of how a prayer uttered with humility and remorse has the power to potentially change the most challenging of the situations in miraculous ways.

This is supported by Imams around the world, as they say it not only strengthens one’s love for the prophet Muhammad (PBUH),(the means of seeking forgiveness from Allah), but also has a great influence in curing diseases, removing sufferings and affording relief from distress and calamity in the modern times, if recited and read repeatedly.

'Sarsabz Dua' has renewed this hope of redemption and enlightenment through its rendition of the Qaseeda.

So with an unfaltering faith, let us once again seek healing in love, goodness and service of humanity amid the pandemic by eulogizing the great example of the Prophet (PBUH).

Let us sow the selfless seeds of goodness for others this Ramadan, to reap a richer harvest on doomsday in the form of supplications (dua) - the keys to redemption and miracles!

