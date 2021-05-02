Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday May 02 2021
By
Reuters

Modi's ruling party loses crucial Indian state election

By
Reuters

Sunday May 02, 2021

A supporter of the Chief Minister of West Bengal state and the Chief of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mamata Banerjee, wearing a face shield with her image on it, gestures during celebrations after the initial poll results, amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata, India, May 2, 2021. — Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri

KOLKATA: The incumbent chief minister's party in India's West Bengal state has defeated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party in a state election held as the coronavirus pandemic surged to crisis levels.

Modi has been criticised for focusing on the elections instead of making the pandemic his top priority.

Some expert blame the federal election commission for allowing rallies and voting in which large crowds flouted rules on social distancing and mask-wearing.

Mamata Banerjee, 66, is set to be the chief of West Bengal for the third time after her Trinamool Congress party (TMC) won a two-thirds majority, taking more than 200 seats in the 294-seat state assembly, election commission officials said. Final counting for some seats was still underway.

Banerjee is now India's only woman chief minister.

Despite the defeat, Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made substantial gains, making it the main opposition party as its tally in the state legislature went to nearly 80 seats from just three seats won in 2016.

Modi, his colleagues and regional politicians campaigned aggressively in five state elections despite the pandemic. The results are seen as a test of the impact the pandemic's second wave is having on support for him and his right-wing BJP.

Banerjee, a sharp critic of Modi, largely conducted a one-woman campaign to retain power by leading scores of public rallies.

"It is a stupendous performance by Mamata Banerjee because Modi was determined to win Bengal, but it's clear that his entire political machinery and strategy was unable to defeat her," said Diptendu Bhaskar, a political analyst in Kolkata, West Bengal's capital.

In Assam state, the BJP managed to retain political power. In Tamil Nadu, the DMK — the main regional opposition party — secured victory

In Kerala state, the ruling lefist political party was set to form government while the BJP led-alliance won no seats. In the union territory of Puducherry, the All India NR Congress-led alliance was leading in 14 of the 30 seats assembly.

Most of the votes were cast in March, but polling in some constituencies continued through April, just as India started to detect thousands of new coronavirus infections everyday.

More From World:

Pakistan-born professor appointed pro-vice-chancellor of Cambridge University

Pakistan-born professor appointed pro-vice-chancellor of Cambridge University
India reports nearly 400,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day

India reports nearly 400,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day
ISS astronauts return to Earth after 6-month mission on space

ISS astronauts return to Earth after 6-month mission on space
Ontario becomes epicentre of coronavirus pandemic in Canada

Ontario becomes epicentre of coronavirus pandemic in Canada
Maradona care 'deficient and reckless' before death, medical board report finds

Maradona care 'deficient and reckless' before death, medical board report finds
Court asks UK govt to provide halal food to quarantining Pakistanis

Court asks UK govt to provide halal food to quarantining Pakistanis
Serum Institute CEO claims getting threats from 'powerful people' over COVID-19 vaccines

Serum Institute CEO claims getting threats from 'powerful people' over COVID-19 vaccines
Afghan capital on high alert over US failure to meet troop withdrawal 'deadline'

Afghan capital on high alert over US failure to meet troop withdrawal 'deadline'
Indian scientists flag coronavirus mutations that could 'possibly evade immune response'

Indian scientists flag coronavirus mutations that could 'possibly evade immune response'
Scientists explain how India's government ignored warnings amid coronavirus surge

Scientists explain how India's government ignored warnings amid coronavirus surge
India records over 400,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

India records over 400,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
US imposes travel restrictions on India to limit COVID-19 spread

US imposes travel restrictions on India to limit COVID-19 spread

Latest

view all