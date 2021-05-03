World Press Freedom Day being observed today

Photo: AFP

The "World Press Freedom Day" is being observed across the world, with emphasis on defeating censorship and journalists resolving to keep pursuing their mission without compromising their ideals.

According to UNESCO, the theme for this year's World Press Freedom Day is “Information as a Public Good”.

"It serves as a call to affirm the importance of cherishing information as a public good, and exploring what can be done in the production, distribution and reception of content to strengthen journalism, and to advance transparency and empowerment while leaving no one behind," read a post on UNESCO's website.

Three main points will be highlighted on this World Press Freedom Day and these include:

Steps to ensure the economic viability of news media;

Mechanisms for ensuring transparency of Internet companies;

Enhanced Media and Information Literacy (MIL) capacities that enable people to recognize and value, as well as defend and demand, journalism as a vital part of information as a public good.

When and how did it originate?