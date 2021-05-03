'Govt will impose further restrictions if SOPs are not followed,' warns Wahab

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab speaking during a video statement in Karachi on May 3, 2021. — Twitter/murtazawahab1

Wahab urges people to understand how dire the coronavirus situation is as it could get out of hand at any moment.

The spokesperson says the coronavirus situation was worsening with every passing day.

Restaurants, grocery stores, and medical stores that are operating are violating SOPs, he says.

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said Monday the government would impose harsher restrictions if the people and businesses fail to follow the imposed coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Wahab, in a video statement released on Twitter, urged people to understand the sensitivity of the situation as it could get out of control at any moment.

The spokesperson said the coronavirus situation is worsening with every passing day and to keep the virus at bay, the government has imposed certain restrictions.

"Despite taking some strict decisions, the government gave some relief to people — that they may live a normal life in line with SOPs," he said.



Unfortunately, people have violated the SOPs, he said, adding the offices and businesses that were allowed to operate are not following the government's guidelines either.

"Restaurants, grocery stores, and medical stores that are operating are violating coronavirus SOPs," he lamented.

"I believe the government had imposed the restrictions for the benefit of the people [...] but if you keep violating the SOPs, the government will be forced to impose harsher restrictions," he added.

CM directs administration to implement SOPs

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah presiding over a Task Force meeting on coronavirus at the CM House and observed that during the last seven days, the virus has hit new highs in Karachi District East where the detection rate has reached 22%, Hyderabad 19%, District South 13%, and Central 10%. He, therefore, directed the administration to take strict measures to implement the SOPs.

Sharing district-wise weekly data of positive cases from April 26 to May 2, he disclosed that the 5,609 samples were tested in District East out of which 1,257 cases were recorded as positive. In Hyderabad, 1,336 cases were detected, 732 cases in District South, and 414 cases in District Central.

The positivity rare in District Korangi is 7%, while Malir, Sukkur, and Khairpur recorded 6%.

The chief minister directed Commissioner Karachi to not allow any shop to operate after 6pm, except those which have been given exemptions.