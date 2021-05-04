No water supply to Karachi's DHA residents in Ramadan since two days

A man fills a water tanker from an illegal hydrant to provide water to residential areas in Karachi. Photo: AFP

DHA residents of Karachi are frustrated as water supply has been halted since two days without notice.

CBC official requests residents of CBC and DHA to use water with care and responsibility

KWSB says reduction in water supply to DHA due to an unauthorised water connection on Korangi Road near Nasir Colony.

KARACHI: The residents of DHA in Karachi are suffering from a water shortage as supply to the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) has been disrupted since Saturday night in Ramadan.

CBC said the supply has been stopped by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), The News reported. The water supply has reported been discontinued without any notice. It has affected the residents of DHA and several surrounding katchi abadis.

A CBC executive officer said the shortage of water supply had residents worried and frustrated.

Read more: DHA, HUBCO pen deal eyeing 5 million gallons of potable water daily

He requested the residents of the CBC and DHA areas to use water with care and responsibility and cooperate with the CBC’s water supply staff.



KWSB, however, in a report about unauthorised connections, said the reduction in the water quantum supply to DHA was due to an unauthorised water connection of a six-inch diameter from a 48-inch diameter trunk on Korangi Road near Nasir Colony.

This unauthorised connection has been made by residents of Nasir Colony, KWSB's report said.

Twice in a day: CBC faces Supreme Court's wrath at Karachi registry

The reduction in the water quantum is more observed in the DHA water supply as it is located at the tail of the network, according to the KWSB report.