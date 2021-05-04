Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 04 2021
What will remain open during Eid ul Fitr holidays?

Tuesday May 04, 2021

A large number of people shopping at Sheera Bazaar in Lahore on May 3, 2021. — APP/File

  • Government announces curbs to control the coronavirus situation.
  • NCOC forms committees to enforce COVID-19 SOPs.
  • The curbs will remain in place from May 8-16.

Like every year ahead of Eid ul Fitr in Pakistan, citizens are flocking to shopping centres and bazaars to get ready for the holy festival that marks the end of Ramadan.

Due to the alarming coronavirus situation, however, the federal government has announced a 9-day long campaign "STAY HOME-STAY SAFE — Eid-ul-Fitr-2021 from 8-16 May 2021".

The main objective of the campaign is to curb the virus's spread.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to form monitoring teams at federal, provincial, and district levels to ensure the implementation of coronavirus SOPs from May 8-16.

What will be functional?

From May 8-16, all businesses and shops will remain closed with a few exceptions, like grocery stores, pharmacies, petrol pumps, and bakeries, etc. Food outlets will be allowed to operate only for deliveries and take-aways. 

What will remain closed?

A complete ban on tourism for both locals and outsiders will be observed. Tourist spots, parks, shopping malls, hotels, and restaurants — for both indoor and outdoor dining — will remain closed.

Meanwhile, citizens of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir will be allowed to return to their areas.

Shafqat Mehmood says intermediate exams in Pakistan will be held after June 15

4-year-old girl allegedly raped in Karachi's Essa Nagri

'Smart' lockdown imposed in four towns of Karachi's District Central

Faisalabad man arrested for throwing 4 children into canal after row over eid clothes

NCOC forms monitoring teams to ensure SOPs from May 8-16

CM Murad Ali Shah says Sindh govt will revive PSM oxygen plant for Rs1 billion

PPP welcomes ECP's decision to recount votes in Karachi's NA-249

Cabinet approves two ordinances in line with govt's efforts for electoral reforms

Punjab govt employees to enjoy 9-day Eid holidays

Coronavirus SOP compliance better since Pakistan Army’s deployment: Asad Umar

25-year-old British-Pakistani woman murdered at friend's house in Lahore

Miftah Ismail’s request for vote recount in NA-249 by-poll accepted

