Sci-Tech
Tuesday May 04 2021
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp working on end-to-end encrypted backups

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 04, 2021

WhatsApp's logo. — File photo

  • End-to-end encrypted backups will make your backups very safe when hosted on Google Drive.
  • The feature is under development.
  • When the feature will be available, WhatsApp cannot help you restore an encrypted end-to-end backup if you lose the password. 

Instant messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly working on introducing a new feature and has submitted an update through the Google Play Beta Programme — bringing the version up to 2.21.10.2.

After enabling the playback speed and a redesigned chat bar in previous WhatsApp beta updates for Android, WhatsApp is now working to introduce end-to-end encrypted backups, WABetainfo said.

"End-To-End Encrypted Backups will make your backups very safe when hosted on Google Drive. When you restore WhatsApp, you need to type the passcode to decrypt it, and nobody else can see its content because the end-to-end encryption protects it from unauthorized access," it said.

The feature is under development.

When you decide to enable end-to-end encrypted backups you have to insert a passcode to configure it, WABetainfo said.

When the feature to encrypt backups is enabled, WhatsApp will give the possibility to change password or disable encryption.

"The password is private and it won’t be shared with WhatsApp or their parent company, Facebook," WABetainfo said.

When the feature will be available, WhatsApp cannot help you to restore an encrypted end-to-end backup if you lose the password. 

