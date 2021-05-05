Can't connect right now! retry
health
Wednesday May 05 2021
By
Ummay Farwa

Coronavirus: Punjab faces shortage of test kits

By
Ummay Farwa

Wednesday May 05, 2021

File photo.
  • Punjab Health Department says it hasn't received new supply of the coronavirus test kits.
  • Number of tests have come down from 18,962 to 16,844 in the last five days.
  • Tests of coronavirus patients admitted in government hospitals has also been affected, says an official.

LAHORE: Punjab is facing a shortage of coronavirus testing kits, with the  provincial government reducing the number of tests for the infection over the past few days. 

According to a Geo News report, complaints of shortage of coronavirus test kits have been received across Punjab, including Lahore.

As per data provided by the government, Punjab conducted 18,962 tests on April 29, 18,962 on April 30, 16,846 on May 1, 16,307 on May 2, 14,137 on May 3 and 16,844 on May 4.

Related items

Responding to queries, a spokesperson of the Punjab Health Department said the number of coronavirus tests have decreased due to a shortage in the testing kits, adding that it has yet not received the new supply of the kits since a week.

“Tests of coronavirus patients admitted in government hospitals has also been affected,” the official said.

4,113 new cases reported in Pakistan

Pakistan reported 4,113 new coronavirus infections, raising the total case tally to 841,636 across the country.

According to the official data provided by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the positivity ratio in Pakistan stands at 9.17% as of today whereas the number of active cases is reported at 84,480.

With 119 new fatalities, the country's death toll stands at 18,590. Most deaths in the country were reported in Punjab followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In addition, nationwide recoveries were recorded at 738,727.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic both in terms of cases reported as well as deaths followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

So far, 310616 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 287643 in Sindh, 121099 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 22776, in Balochistan, 76696 in Islamabad, 17,397 in Azad Kashmir, and 5341 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore, 8741 individuals have lost their lives to the virus in Punjab, 4687 in Sindh, 3466 in KP, 239 in Balochistan, 698 in Islamabad, 491 in Azad Kashmir, and 107 in GB.

More From Health:

Pfizer sees Covid-19 as ´durable´ revenue stream as profits rise

Pfizer sees Covid-19 as ´durable´ revenue stream as profits rise
White House wants 70% adults to have first Covid shot by July 4

White House wants 70% adults to have first Covid shot by July 4
Trainee Indian doctors pulled from exams to fight world’s biggest coronavirus surge

Trainee Indian doctors pulled from exams to fight world’s biggest coronavirus surge
US to authorize Pfizer vaccine for age 12 and up: report

US to authorize Pfizer vaccine for age 12 and up: report
WHO urges G7 nations to fund global recovery as India faces over 20 mn COVID-19 cases

WHO urges G7 nations to fund global recovery as India faces over 20 mn COVID-19 cases
Congo declares end of latest Ebola outbreak

Congo declares end of latest Ebola outbreak
Pakistan to vaccinate 70mn people by end of 2021: SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan

Pakistan to vaccinate 70mn people by end of 2021: SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan
How bad are the coronavirus SOP violations in Sindh?

How bad are the coronavirus SOP violations in Sindh?
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Vaccination for 40-49 age group begins today

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Vaccination for 40-49 age group begins today
90% of Punjab's cases in last 3 months belonged to UK virus variant: sources

90% of Punjab's cases in last 3 months belonged to UK virus variant: sources
Pakistanis can get vaccinated with full confidence: Dr Faisal Sultan

Pakistanis can get vaccinated with full confidence: Dr Faisal Sultan
COVID-19: Pakistan confirms presence of South African, Brazilian variants

COVID-19: Pakistan confirms presence of South African, Brazilian variants

Latest

view all