Wednesday May 05 2021
Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle for ‘attacking’ the Monarchy

Wednesday May 05, 2021

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle for ‘attacking’ the Monarchy

Piers Morgan recently called out Meghan Markle for “repeatedly attacking the institution of the Monarchy” as well as “everything it stands for.”

The Good Morning Britain presenter called the former royal out on her alleged ‘hogwash’ in a piece for the Daily Mail and claimed that she "repeatedly attacked the institution of the Monarchy and everything it stands for."

Piers also added, "Yes, she continues to cynically exploit her royal titles because she knows that's the only reason anyone is paying her vast sums of money to spew her uniquely unctuous brand of pious hectoring gibberish in Netflix documentaries, Spotify podcasts or children's books."

