PM Imran Khan 'deeply saddened' over Ashraf Sehrai's death in Indian custody

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday has expressed regret over the demise of Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sahrai, who breathed his last a day earlier while in Indian custody in Occupied Jammu Kashmir.

The premier on Twitter said that India's oppression of Kashmiris is a blot on the international community's collective conscience. "We will continue to support Kashmiris' just struggle for the right to self-determination in acc with UNSC Resolutions," he added.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai passed away in Indian custody in occupied Jammu, said a report from across the line of control (LoC).

The 80-year-old senior Kashmiri Hurriyat leader was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and passed away after a brief illness at Government Medical College (GMC) in occupied Jammu, the report said.

Sehrai was admitted to GMC on Tuesday after his health started deteriorating at Kot Bhalwal jail.

He was suffering from multiple diseases and was not provided any treatment during his incarceration. His family members were kept unaware of his health condition, according to the report.