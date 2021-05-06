Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 06 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan 'deeply saddened' over Ashraf Sehrai's death in Indian custody

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 06, 2021

File photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing an event--YOUTUBE
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday has expressed regret over the demise of Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sahrai.
  • The premier on Twitter says India's oppression of Kashmiris is a blot on the international community's collective conscience.
  • He also vows to continue to support Kashmiris' just struggle for the right to self-determination in acc with UNSC Resolutions.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday has expressed regret over the demise of Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sahrai, who breathed his last a day earlier while in Indian custody in Occupied Jammu Kashmir.

The premier on Twitter said that India's oppression of Kashmiris is a blot on the international community's collective conscience. "We will continue to support Kashmiris' just struggle for the right to self-determination in acc with UNSC Resolutions," he added.

Read more: Jailed Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai dies at Jammu hospital

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai passed away in Indian custody in occupied Jammu, said a report from across the line of control (LoC).

The 80-year-old senior Kashmiri Hurriyat leader was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and passed away after a brief illness at Government Medical College (GMC) in occupied Jammu, the report said.

Sehrai was admitted to GMC on Tuesday after his health started deteriorating at Kot Bhalwal jail. 

He was suffering from multiple diseases and was not provided any treatment during his incarceration. His family members were kept unaware of his health condition, according to the report.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan to receive first batch of free AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine May 8

Pakistan to receive first batch of free AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine May 8
Swat's coronavirus positivity ratio shoots up to 50%

Swat's coronavirus positivity ratio shoots up to 50%
President Alvi underscores importance of e-voting for electoral reforms in Pakistan

President Alvi underscores importance of e-voting for electoral reforms in Pakistan
PPP's Nasir Shah questions why PML-N has not declared premature victory in Khushab by-poll

PPP's Nasir Shah questions why PML-N has not declared premature victory in Khushab by-poll

CM Sindh says Centre's strategy to curb COVID-19 is 'incomprehensible'

CM Sindh says Centre's strategy to curb COVID-19 is 'incomprehensible'
Shafqat Mehmood dispels rumours about cancellation of class 9, 11 exams

Shafqat Mehmood dispels rumours about cancellation of class 9, 11 exams

PM Imran Khan all set for Saudi Arabia visit

PM Imran Khan all set for Saudi Arabia visit

Shamshad Akhtar elected as first woman PSX Board chairperson

Shamshad Akhtar elected as first woman PSX Board chairperson
Islamabad, Riyadh's military cooperation to positively impact regional peace: Gen Bajwa

Islamabad, Riyadh's military cooperation to positively impact regional peace: Gen Bajwa
Indifferent attitude towards expats 'unforgivable', PM tells ambassadors

Indifferent attitude towards expats 'unforgivable', PM tells ambassadors
Karachi: DRAP recovers large quantity of raw material used to make medicines

Karachi: DRAP recovers large quantity of raw material used to make medicines
Punjab to impose complete lockdown from May 8-16

Punjab to impose complete lockdown from May 8-16

Latest

view all