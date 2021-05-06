Can't connect right now! retry
Noel Clarke dropped from 'London Comic Con meet and greet' after serious accusations

Noel Clarke has been deprived of another big honuor after Bafta amid sexual misconduct allegations.

The Doctor Who and movie Kidulthood star was dropped from 'London Comic Con meet and greet' amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Noel was axed from the esteemed list following allegations he had targeted 20 women with groping, harassment and abuse. The actor has vehemently denied the accusations.

The actor was in the line-up of celebrities that fans could get an autograph from for £20, or have their photo taken with him at the event, slated to take place in July, for the same price.

Fans could have also had a snap taken with him and his Bulletproof co-star Ashley Walters for £40. According to new report, his name has been removed from the line up.

In a recent statement the 45-year-old said : ‘I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing,’ the message, given to PA, read. ‘Recent reports however have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realise. ‘To those individuals, I am deeply sorry. I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better.’

‘In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me.’ Noel told the Guardian.

