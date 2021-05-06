Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 06 2021
Peshawar authorities arrest 200, register cases against 90 over non-compliances of COVID-19 SOPs

Thursday May 06, 2021

  • So far, Rs150,000 fines have been issued, 36 vehicles have been impounded. 
  • Four areas of Peshawar are under lockdown and 17 streets have been sealed due to rising coronavirus cases.
  • A school in Peshawar’s Chamkani area was also sealed for summoning students despite closure orders.

Authorities in Peshawar arrested 200 people and registered cases against 90 people for violating coronavirus SOPs.

So far, authorities have imposed fines of Rs150,000, 36 vehicles were impounded, four areas were put under lockdown, and 17 streets have been sealed due to rising coronavirus cases.

In today’s drive, authorities sealed 35 shops and also sealed a private school in Peshawar’s Chamkani area for summoning students despite closure orders.

The district administration made the arrests and imposed fines along with army personnel that were called in to help the civil officials in ensuring the implementation of SOPs.

The military has been working with the civil administration after Prime Minister Imran Khan, last month, had directed the military — as well as police and Rangers — to help ensure that the SOPs regarding COVID-19 are being strictly implemented and followed.

In a televised address after chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) over COVID-19, the prime minister had urged the masses to adopt preventive measures against coronavirus so that the situation remains under control and a lockdown of big cities is avoided.

“We have been instructing the people to follow SOPs but they neither have fear nor are cautious. Therefore, the pandemic is spreading rapidly,” he had said.

“If you simply keep following SOPs and wearing masks from now on till Eid, then we will not have to take the extreme step of locking down cities, which India is, unfortunately, doing now,” he had added.

