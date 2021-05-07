Justin Bieber reschedules Justice World Tour Dates

Pop superstar Justin Bieber has announced that he is rescheduling his Justice World Tour dates to 2022, with seven more arena shows added for a total of 52 dates.



The much-awaited tour, which originally slated to kick off this summer, will now begin on February 18th, 2022, at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

The Yummy singer will make stops throughout the United States and Canada through June 24th, 2022, with the tour concluding in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Additional tour dates including Jacksonville, Orlando, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Des Maines, Austin, and Uncasville.



Tickets for the additional shows will be on sale later this month, while previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

Justin Bieber also shared his words about the tour , saying: "We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet. I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again."

