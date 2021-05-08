Fawad says inclusion, exclusion of names from blacklist FIA DG's prerogative

File photo of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry. Photo: PID

Fawad Chaudhry says inclusion and exclusion of someone’s name in the blacklist is the prerogative of the FIA director-general.



Says legal counsel of Shehbaz Sharif had given no application the to DG FIA for removal of name from list.



Federal minister maintains government will file an appeal in court of law against this decision.



Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that the inclusion and exclusion of someone’s name on the blacklist was the prerogative of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director-general.

In a tweet, the federal minister said the legal counsel of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had given no application to the FIA DG for removal of his name from the list.

Chaudhry said that the record could not be changed by verbal statements. He said that the government will file an appeal in the court of law against this decision.

Shehbaz Sharif off-loaded from Doha-bound flight

The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly was off-loaded from a flight leaving for Doha, Qatar early Saturday morning.



Read more: Shehbaz Sharif off-loaded from Doha-bound flight despite court orders

The PML-N leader was granted "one-time" permission to fly abroad on medical grounds by the Lahore High Court on Friday (May 7).

Shehbaz, who is a cancer patient, was scheduled to leave for Doha from the Lahore airport today onboard a foreign airline. After spending some days in quarantine in Doha, he had planned to fly to London where he was to consult his doctors.

As he showed up at the airport early this morning, the airline issued him a boarding card. However, when he arrived at the immigration counter, he was told he cannot board the plane. Shehbaz asked the officials the reason and told them about the court orders that allow him to travel abroad.