Shehbaz Sharif off-loaded by immigration to leave for Doha

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has been off-loaded from the flight leaving for Doha, Qatar early Saturday morning.

The PML-N leader was granted by the Lahore High Court on Friday (May 7) the "one time" permission to fly abroad on medical grounds.

Sharif, who is a cancer patient, was scheduled to leave for Doha from Lahore airport today onboard a foreign airliner. After spending some days in quarantine in Doha, he had planned to fly to London where he was to consult his doctors.

As he showed up at the airport early this morning, the airline issued him the boarding card. However, when he arrived at the immigration counter, he was told he cannot board the plane. Shehbaz asked the officials the reason and told them about the court orders that allow him to travel abroad.

Shehbaz Sharif informed them about the high court order for his one-time travel permit. The PML-N leader also showed them the court directives. PML-N leader Ata Tarar also read out the judicial order to the officials.



The immigration officials said the court orders are okay but their system needs to be updated for him to leave the country. "Your name still exists in the blacklist. And, it [the blacklist available with them] has not been updated so far," the PML-N leader was told.

Sharif asked the officials to hand him the reason in writing. The officials gave him the off-load form that reads: 'Offload by immigration.' Several PML-N leaders including Ata Tarar, Uzma Bukhari and Marriyum Aurangzeb came to the airport to see off Sharif.

"I am on way to London for medical treatment. I will soon come back to the homeland," Sharif told his party workers when he arrived at the airport.

The off-load form given to Sharif states that the immigration system has not been updated in connection with the PML-N president who continued to be on the government's no-fly blacklist.



In yesterday's hearing, the LHC decided to allow Shehbaz to go abroad on medical grounds from May 8 to July 3. The court also scheduled a hearing for July 5 to continue deliberation on the petition seeking the removal of his name from the blacklist.

Shehbaz has arrived back home after staying one and half hours at the airport.

After the LHC decision to permit Sharif to travel abroad, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had voiced the government's resolve to "seek all legal avenues against the decision".

In a tweet, he termed it the mockery of the law to let Shehbaz Sharif go as he is involved in money-laundering of billions of rupee of the nation's money.

"Shahbaz Sharif has been involved in money laundering worth billions," he said, adding: "For him to run away like this would be great misfortune [for the country]."

Chaudhry said that Shehbaz had provided a guarantee in the past for the return of his elder brother, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, "but what became of that?"