Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Harry and Meghan blasted for 'trolling the world' with unclear picture of Archie

By
Web Desk

Monday May 10, 2021

Harry and Meghan raised a lot of eyebrows when they unveiled a snap of their son, Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family in search of a more private life in the US.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex raised a lot of eyebrows when they unveiled a snap of their son, Archie, on his second birthday. 

Meghan and Harry's decision not to release a clear photo of Archie is proof they are 'trolling' the public, a royal author said.

"This was, as I think we've come to experience from the Sussexes, a photo of Archie but not too clear," royal author Omid Scobie said on his On Heir podcast. "I think this is their way of trolling the world."

When Meghan announced her second pregnancy, she released a picture holding Archie, whilst his face was hidden. 

On the other hand, Scobie praised the Sussexes for dressing Archie in "jeans and Nikes" - saying it was a change from the "more traditional" style of his cousins.

More From Entertainment:

John Legend honours Chrissy Teigen on Mother's Day after tragic pregnancy loss

John Legend honours Chrissy Teigen on Mother's Day after tragic pregnancy loss

Megan Fox opens up about Hollywood stereotyping women who have kids

Megan Fox opens up about Hollywood stereotyping women who have kids

Joe Jonas pays tribute to Sophie Turner on her first Mother’s Day as a mum

Joe Jonas pays tribute to Sophie Turner on her first Mother’s Day as a mum

Queen Elizabeth’s dearest grandchild all set to appear in court this week

Queen Elizabeth’s dearest grandchild all set to appear in court this week
Glenn Close weighs in on getting snubbed despite eight Oscar nominations

Glenn Close weighs in on getting snubbed despite eight Oscar nominations

Prince William, Harry to make separate speeches on Diana's memorial unveiling

Prince William, Harry to make separate speeches on Diana's memorial unveiling

Katy Perry marks her first Mother’s Day since welcoming daughter with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry marks her first Mother’s Day since welcoming daughter with Orlando Bloom
Naya Rivera gets honoured by ex-husband Ryan Dorsey on Mother’s Day

Naya Rivera gets honoured by ex-husband Ryan Dorsey on Mother’s Day
Meghan Markle pays homage to Princess Diana

Meghan Markle pays homage to Princess Diana
Jennifer Lopez shares her 'greatest joy' on Mother's Day

Jennifer Lopez shares her 'greatest joy' on Mother's Day
Meghan Markle channels Queen during her latest TV appearance

Meghan Markle channels Queen during her latest TV appearance
Billie Eilish smartly reacts to body shamers criticising her Vogue cover

Billie Eilish smartly reacts to body shamers criticising her Vogue cover

Latest

view all