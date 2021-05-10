Harry and Meghan blasted for 'trolling the world' with unclear picture of Archie

Harry and Meghan raised a lot of eyebrows when they unveiled a snap of their son, Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family in search of a more private life in the US.



However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex raised a lot of eyebrows when they unveiled a snap of their son, Archie, on his second birthday.

Meghan and Harry's decision not to release a clear photo of Archie is proof they are 'trolling' the public, a royal author said.

"This was, as I think we've come to experience from the Sussexes, a photo of Archie but not too clear," royal author Omid Scobie said on his On Heir podcast. "I think this is their way of trolling the world."

When Meghan announced her second pregnancy, she released a picture holding Archie, whilst his face was hidden.

On the other hand, Scobie praised the Sussexes for dressing Archie in "jeans and Nikes" - saying it was a change from the "more traditional" style of his cousins.