Monday May 10 2021
Kaira says had PDM refrained from infighting, PTI govt could have been sent packing

Monday May 10, 2021

  • Kaira says Maulana Fazlur Rehman should take back the words he had uttered regarding PPP.
  • To convene a PDM meeting without the presence of PPP was not the right step, he says.
  • PPP has always been in favour of transparent elections in the country, Kaira says.

PPP Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira said Monday that had the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) not resorted to infighting, the alliance could have sent the federal government packing.

The PPP leader, addressing a press conference in Lahore, said that convening a PDM meeting without the presence of his party's leadership was not the right thing to do.

Kaira said PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman should take back the words he had uttered regarding the PPP.

"PPP had initiated electoral reforms in 2008. The party leadership has always been in favour of transparent elections in the country," he said, adding: "Rigging took place against us."

Kaira voiced support for the court's decision to allow PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to travel abroad for receiving treatment. "The judicial system does not provide timely justice a common man."

Referring to the Prime Minister's visit to Saudi Arabia, the PPP leader said the "promises of the first visit are yet to be fulfilled, now let's see what happens."

