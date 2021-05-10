Katy Perry serves hilarious response to Orlando Bloom's mother's day wish

Katy Perry served the most hilarious response to her fiancée Orlando Bloom’s mother’s day wish.



The Carnival Raw star had shared a touching message for the Fireworks singer, who celebrated her first mother’s day since welcoming their daughter Daisy Dove together.

Part of the tribute included a tribute to his ex-wife Miranda Kerr whom he shares 10-year-old son Flynn with.

"Got myself a real catch [fish and heart emojis]," he wrote about the singer.

"Sending love and respect to all the amazing people who have shaped our lives, supported us and loved us unconditionally. Happy Mother's Day."

However, the Roar singer did not seem too impressed as she wanted her man to demonstrate his love in a more realistic way.

She simply commented: "Baby pls can you bring me a bengal spice tea."