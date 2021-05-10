PM Imran Khan to take live calls from citizens tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan answering citizens' questions during a live call on Monday, February 1, 2020. — Twitter/PakPMO

PM Imran Khan to take live calls at 1:30pm.

He can be contacted on 051-9224900.

Session to be aired live on TV, radio, digital media.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will take live telephone calls on May 11 at 1:30pm, Senator Faisal Javed Khan said Monday.

The senator, taking to Twitter, announced the premier's Q and A session with the public would air live on television, radio, and digital media.

"The prime minister can be contacted on 051-9224900 at 1.30 pm tomorrow (Tuesday)," Faisal Javed said.

'I cannot fight corruption alone'

In the last live call session, PM Imran Khan had said he could not fight corruption alone, asking society to take part in a war against the menace.

The prime minister, during the session, sought aid from his ministers and advisers, who were sitting in front of him.

Before he started taking calls from the public, the prime minister urged people to "help [them]selves and help the nation" by observing coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).



"I will advise everyone to wear this mask," he said, holding one in his hand.

PM Imran Khan said it was the government's responsibility to protect people during the infection. He cautioned people to wear masks in closed rooms where there was no ventilation and in buses and other means of transport.

In response to the first caller, the prime minister said Pakistan was importing gas from other countries at exorbitant rates while the resources it was tapping in its own country were on the decline.

He said countries progress due to higher education among the masses. "We also have to think about what sort of high education we have [to impart]," he said. "Buildings do not bring about quality education; it also depends on what type of degrees they are handing out to students," he said.