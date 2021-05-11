Eid in Saudi Arabia on Thursday after Shawwal moon not sighted

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Thursday in Saudi Arabia, several Arab media outlets reported.

According to Saudi Gazette, the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted, meaning Ramadan will last 30 days this year and Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on Thursday, May 13.



Astronomers had gathered at the Sumair and Tumair observatory for the sighting of the moon.

Chief Astronomer Abdullah Al Khudairi had said earlier that there is "little to no possibility" the Shawwal moon will be sighted.











More to follow.

