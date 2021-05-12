Eid in Pakistan: Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet today for Shawwal moon sighting

This file photo taken on May 27, 2017 shows the moon rising over the giant Faisal Mosque in Islamabad. AFP

RHC to meet in Islamabad today to sight Shawwal moon.

Meetings of zonal committees will take place in their respective areas.

Earlier, the Met Department had said Pakistan will most likely mark Eid on Friday.

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (RHC) will meet today (Wednesday) to sight the Shawwal moon.

The meeting will take place in Islamabad under the chair of RHC Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, as per an earlier statement of the committee.



The meetings of zonal committees would take place in their respective areas, while the central committee would gather witnesses from across the country.

Azad has earlier stated his resolve to ensure that Eid is celebrated on the same day throughout Pakistan.

In Peshawar, the zonal RHC meeting will be held at the Auqaf Hall under the chair of Maulana Ehsaan. He is the chief of the Peshawar zonal RHC.

Maulana Ishaq, Qadri Abdul Rauf and Mufti Fazlullah Jan, Maulana Mohammad Ali Shah, Maulana Irshad Hussain and Maulana Abdul Baseer will also partake in the meeting.

Eid on Friday, predicts PMD

Earlier, the Meteorological Department had said that Pakistan would observe Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday, as there was "no chance" of citing the Shawwal moon on May 12, Wednesday.

If the moon is not sighted on Wednesday — Ramadan 29 — then the holy month would extend to 30 days, and the festival of Eid will be celebrated on May 14 — Friday.

The weather department said the new moon of Shawwal would be born on crossing conjunction point at "00-01 PST on 12-05-2021."