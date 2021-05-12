Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Eid in Pakistan: Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet today for Shawwal moon sighting

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 12, 2021

This file photo taken on May 27, 2017 shows the moon rising over the giant Faisal Mosque in Islamabad. AFP

  • RHC to meet in Islamabad today to sight Shawwal moon. 
  • Meetings of zonal committees will take place in their respective areas. 
  • Earlier, the Met Department had said Pakistan will most likely mark Eid on Friday. 

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (RHC) will meet today (Wednesday) to sight the Shawwal moon. 

Related items

The meeting will take place in Islamabad under the chair of RHC Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, as per an earlier statement of the committee. 

The meetings of zonal committees would take place in their respective areas, while the central committee would gather witnesses from across the country.

Azad has earlier stated his resolve to ensure that Eid is celebrated on the same day throughout Pakistan. 

In Peshawar, the zonal RHC meeting will be held at the Auqaf Hall under the chair of Maulana Ehsaan. He is the chief of the Peshawar zonal RHC. 

Maulana Ishaq, Qadri Abdul Rauf and Mufti Fazlullah Jan, Maulana Mohammad Ali Shah, Maulana Irshad Hussain and Maulana Abdul Baseer will also partake in the meeting. 

Eid on Friday, predicts PMD 

Earlier, the Meteorological Department had said that Pakistan would observe Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday, as there was "no chance" of citing the Shawwal moon on May 12, Wednesday.

If the moon is not sighted on Wednesday — Ramadan 29 — then the holy month would extend to 30 days, and the festival of Eid will be celebrated on May 14 — Friday.

The weather department said the new moon of Shawwal would be born on crossing conjunction point at "00-01 PST on 12-05-2021."

More From Pakistan:

PMA says over 200 doctors have succumbed to coronavirus in Pakistan

PMA says over 200 doctors have succumbed to coronavirus in Pakistan
Pakistan reports cases of 'black fungus' among several COVID-19 patients: report

Pakistan reports cases of 'black fungus' among several COVID-19 patients: report
Pakistani diplomats doing a great job, says PM Imran Khan after backlash

Pakistani diplomats doing a great job, says PM Imran Khan after backlash
Pakistan reports less than 3,000 coronavirus cases in a day for the first time since March 16

Pakistan reports less than 3,000 coronavirus cases in a day for the first time since March 16
Robbers steal over 100 animals from Karachi cattle farm, FIR lodged

Robbers steal over 100 animals from Karachi cattle farm, FIR lodged

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi backs PM Imran Khan's position on Kashmir issue

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi backs PM Imran Khan's position on Kashmir issue
British-Pakistani diplomat loses mother to COVID-19

British-Pakistani diplomat loses mother to COVID-19
Eid ul Fitr to likely fall on Friday in Pakistan: Met dept

Eid ul Fitr to likely fall on Friday in Pakistan: Met dept
Met predicts rain in upper, central parts of Pakistan ahead of Eid

Met predicts rain in upper, central parts of Pakistan ahead of Eid
Distribution of zakat rice from Saudi Arabia begins in Pakistan

Distribution of zakat rice from Saudi Arabia begins in Pakistan
Pakistan to observe Palestine Day on May 14: Tahir Ashrafi

Pakistan to observe Palestine Day on May 14: Tahir Ashrafi
In letter to Interior Ministry, NAB seeks to place Shahbaz Sharif on ECL

In letter to Interior Ministry, NAB seeks to place Shahbaz Sharif on ECL

Latest

view all