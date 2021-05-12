Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Robbers steal over 100 animals from Karachi cattle farm, FIR lodged

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 12, 2021

KARACHI: A band of robbers took away all animals present at a local cattle ranch in Memon Goth, Karachi. The owner of the cattle farm lodged an FIR at the local police station.

"The theft took place a day earlier," said the rancher in his application. "Over 20 individuals, armed with cudgels and hatchets, showed up at the farm and took away over 100 cattle."

The farm owner said the hustlers made away with 60 cows and over 62 small animals. The cattle farm staff were held hostage by over 20 dacoits for over two hours, he said.

Some people have been named in the application as the rancher said he knew four men involved in the huge robbery.

"I have an issue with them over an outstanding amount," he said in the application. 

