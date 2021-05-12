Dua Lipa wants US to heed Bernie Sanders statement on Palestine

British singer Dua Lipa on Wednesday raised her voice for the people of Palestine amid the ongoing Israeli attacks.

Dua, who won the coveted British Album of the Year prize at the Brit Awards on Tuesday, took to her Instagram stories to share a tweet from US Senator Bernie Sanders who faulted the actions of Israeli right-wing extremists for sending tensions spiraling and sparking another conflict between Israel and Palestine.





Earlier, Gigi Hadid and her sister Bella Hadid also condemned the violence against Palestinians.



