Wednesday May 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Dua Lipa wants US to heed Bernie Sanders statement on Palestine

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 12, 2021

British singer Dua Lipa on Wednesday raised her voice for the people of Palestine amid the ongoing Israeli attacks.

Dua, who won the coveted British Album of the Year prize at the Brit Awards on Tuesday, took to her Instagram stories to share a tweet from US Senator Bernie Sanders who faulted the actions of Israeli right-wing extremists for sending tensions spiraling and sparking another conflict between Israel and Palestine. 


Earlier, Gigi Hadid and her sister Bella Hadid also condemned the violence against Palestinians.


More From Entertainment:

'Avengers' star Mark Ruffalo says it's time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestine

'Avengers' star Mark Ruffalo says it's time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestine

Miley Cyrus recalls past romance with Liam Hemsworth in 'Malibu' tribute

Miley Cyrus recalls past romance with Liam Hemsworth in ‘Malibu’ tribute
Why Machine Gun Kelly went through Megan Fox's house with a gun

Why Machine Gun Kelly went through Megan Fox's house with a gun
Prince Philip did not think Prince Charles could be fit for king role

Prince Philip did not think Prince Charles could be fit for king role
Khloé Kardashian addresses Tristan Thompson scandal

Khloé Kardashian addresses Tristan Thompson scandal
Coldplay kick off opening performance at 2021 Brit Awards

Coldplay kick off opening performance at 2021 Brit Awards
Kate Middleton 'sent invisible messages' to Meghan Markle in Prince Philip funeral

Kate Middleton 'sent invisible messages' to Meghan Markle in Prince Philip funeral
'Prince Harry, Meghan Markle moved too fast, won't last long'

'Prince Harry, Meghan Markle moved too fast, won't last long'
Queen's last conversation with Prince Harry over royal titles unearthed

Queen's last conversation with Prince Harry over royal titles unearthed
Meghan and Harry's nonprofit Archewell strikes major deal

Meghan and Harry's nonprofit Archewell strikes major deal
Matt Damon wants Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's romance rumours to be true

Matt Damon wants Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s romance rumours to be true
All the hints Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck have been dropping about possible reunion

All the hints Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck have been dropping about possible reunion

