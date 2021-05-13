Pakistanis share funny greetings after unexpected Eid announcement

After an agonising wait that drew close to midnight on Wednesday, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed the next day, much to the shock of people who had expected it to be on Friday.

The Meteorological Department had forecast slim to no chances for the moon being sighted today and Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry had predicted the moon's age will be such on Wednesday that a crescent will only be visible on Thursday, meaning Eid will be on Friday.

After reeling from the initial shock, Pakistanis made quick work of wishing each other, using many funny greetings to reflect the national mood.



