Hajj won't be suspended this year, Saudi minister tells Pakistani official

Muslim pilgrims wear protective face masks as they pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual Haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 30, 2020.

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Minister for Hajj and Umra Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr Abdel Fatteh Mashath said that Hajj will not be suspended this year as the government in Saudi Arabia is taking all possible measures and fulfilling all respective arrangements to facilitate the pilgrims.

In a meeting with Special Aide to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, earlier in Makkah, Saudi Deputy Minister for Haj and Umrah Dr Abdel Fattah Mashat had said the annual pilgrimage of Haj would be held given the given coronavirus situation.



The Saudi government has started arrangements for the annual pilgrimage of Hajj this year with respective health requirements of vaccination and coronavirus preventive protocols.

He said the respective details and information about Hajj will be announced in the month of Shawal.

Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman have given clear instructions to make arrangements for Hajj so that possible outbreak of coronavirus does not affect the pilgrims.

The number of pilgrims and other respective details will be announced in the month of Shawwal after considering the situation of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that it would be mandatory for the Hajj pilgrims to administer vaccination against coronavirus, adding that Pakistan is very close to the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia.



Speaking on the occasion, Ashrafi said the Muslim Ummah thanks Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman for holding special arrangements for pilgrims.

Ashrafi said the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umra and Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain in the wake of coronavirus pandemic have ensured all respective arrangements with preventive measures of coronavirus protocols for more than 10 million pilgrims.

The Muslim Ummah thanks the leadership of Saudi Arabia and the people of the kingdom for their affection and services.