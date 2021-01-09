Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jan 09 2021
By
FDFakhar Durrani

Hajj may be more expensive in 2021, says religious affairs minister

By
FDFakhar Durrani

Saturday Jan 09, 2021

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

  • Hajj to cost more this year, says Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri
  • Saudi Arabia yet to confirm if it will allow Hajj in 2021
  • He said if the Saudi government allows Hajj this year, Pakistan plans to vaccinate pilgrims before departure

ISLAMABAD: Hajj may be more expensive this year if it allowed by the Saudi government amid the COVID-19 pandemic, says Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri.

It is likely that the government can invite the private sector for Hajj packages because of the high cost this year, The News quoted Qadri as saying.

Saudi Arabia has yet to tell any country if it will allow Hajj in 2021 or not. But Pakistan's Hajj Directorate in Jeddah is in regular contact with the Saudi Arabia Hajj Secretariat.

The operational cost of Hajj is expected to increase for every country this year because of the implementation of coronavirus SOPs.

Read more: Hajj cannot be performed in usual manner unless COVID-19 vaccine is available: Religious Affairs Minister

“We have officially written to the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination for provision of COVID vaccine for pilgrims. The ministry is planning to procure vaccines for healthcare personnel initially from China. We have requested the ministry to put pilgrims in the priority category too," Qadri said. 

He said if the Saudi government allows Hajj this year, Pakistan will then vaccinate the pilgrims before their departure. 

But it is yet to be seen if the Saudi government approves the Chinese vaccine or not, he said, hoping Saudi Arabia doesn't object to the Chinese vaccine.

Read more: Hajj to become more expensive in next few years

Last week, Pakistan's Hajj director-general had a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Hajj secretary to inquire about the Hajj plans for 2021. The Saudi authorities assured that they will inform the directorate about the Hajj plans soon.

“Normally, we sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saudi government on Hajj every year in November. But due to COVID-19, the MoU is yet to be signed. Last year we signed the agreement and after calculating the expenditures we sought applications. However, the Saudi government halted the Hajj operations for year 2020 due to COVID,” informed the federal minister.

More From Pakistan:

Karachi wakes up to chilly morning, temperature dips to 5.8°C

Karachi wakes up to chilly morning, temperature dips to 5.8°C
PDM shuffles around dates for Sahiwal, Faisalabad rallies

PDM shuffles around dates for Sahiwal, Faisalabad rallies
Renowned Pakistani industrialist Seth Abid passes away

Renowned Pakistani industrialist Seth Abid passes away
Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman assumes charge as new Islamabad inspector-general

Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman assumes charge as new Islamabad inspector-general
Machh tragedy: Protests across country called off, roads reopened

Machh tragedy: Protests across country called off, roads reopened
Slain coal miners to be buried as talks in Quetta between govt, protesters succeed

Slain coal miners to be buried as talks in Quetta between govt, protesters succeed
73% Pakistanis satisfied with govt's handling of coronavirus: survey

73% Pakistanis satisfied with govt's handling of coronavirus: survey
KP police arrest 'key suspect' Maulana Faizullah for involvement in attack on Hindu temple

KP police arrest 'key suspect' Maulana Faizullah for involvement in attack on Hindu temple
Machh massacre: Slain miner's son goes on hunger strike 'until PM Imran Khan visits Quetta'

Machh massacre: Slain miner's son goes on hunger strike 'until PM Imran Khan visits Quetta'
Machh massacre: Quetta protesters to take demonstrations to Islamabad if PM doesn't show up

Machh massacre: Quetta protesters to take demonstrations to Islamabad if PM doesn't show up
Pakistan to 'respond to Indian falsehood with truth': FO

Pakistan to 'respond to Indian falsehood with truth': FO
Machh massacre: Govt representatives question who is 'playing politics with bodies'

Machh massacre: Govt representatives question who is 'playing politics with bodies'

Latest

view all